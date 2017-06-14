SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22536



Him wrote: Should we maybe re-introduce the free kick rather than a penalty?



So you'd get an extra set of 6 but not the benefit of a kick to touch to gain ground?

But then you would definitely give away a 'free kick' on tackles 1,2,3 if the opposition is getting a roll on or the defensive line is out of position.



Personally i think a 'clean' ptb area is an impossible wish, too much going on too quickly too many grey areas, too many moving parts. Go the opposite and leave it messy. Speed up the ptb to remove any wrestle or holding down whatsoever, but remove the necessity for the markers to be square at the PTB but only allow 2 defenders in the ruck area.



This should speed up the ptb but limit the benefit of scooting and also lessen the benefit of getting 3/4/5 men in the tackle which would naturally lesson the wrestle. But then you would definitely give away a 'free kick' on tackles 1,2,3 if the opposition is getting a roll on or the defensive line is out of position.Personally i think a 'clean' ptb area is an impossible wish, too much going on too quickly too many grey areas, too many moving parts. Go the opposite and leave it messy. Speed up the ptb to remove any wrestle or holding down whatsoever, but remove the necessity for the markers to be square at the PTB but only allow 2 defenders in the ruck area.This should speed up the ptb but limit the benefit of scooting and also lessen the benefit of getting 3/4/5 men in the tackle which would naturally lesson the wrestle. //www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3747

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Cause and effect.

Much of the cause of the problem we have in the sport comes down to poor/weak officiating.

If you don't penalise/blow up for it then players will do it more, will push the boundary more and coaches will encourage players to do it more, a bit like the 'flat pass' that Leeds got away with for years and is still often ignored for all teams.

Coaches/players try then to find ways around the effects of officials not doing their job properly so as mentioned the pushing/stepping off the mark, holding in a tackler, flopping/thrashing around like a fish (Fonua did a horrendous one recently though it was a penalty anyhow) to get the ref to penalise or get them to call off the tacklers. If the refs just simply penalised without warning/calling for the players to 'MOVE' then there would be hardly any need to thrash about in such an overempthasised and dramatic way to prove the point that the tacklers are hanging around too long/preventing the PTB.



Teams want a quick play the ball because they are hoping the defensive line isn't set AND because you know full well that refs give a skinny ten most of the match with touch judges pretty much ignoring blatent offisdes at scrums too.

Holding the ball in the second row is now used to try to catch teams offside but the RFL moved the offside line back in an attempt to have more creative play from the scrum but because players encroach so much and touchies just ignore it it's back to square one.



Quite honestly the game is a fecking shambles and it comes down right at the door of the hierachy and their inability to deal with matters correctly.

Yes players infringe/push limits but if you fail to address that to adjust the behaviour/mindset of players they and the coaches will continue to push and 'cheat' as much as they can get away with hence why the sport is at times unwatchable and massively frustrating. HXSparky

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm

Posts: 1195

Penalties are an oddity in rugby (of both codes). Inside kicking range there's 2 (or 3) points on offer, and if not then it's just a chance to gain territory. Where, laterally, the penalty is conceded has a massive effect on how much territory can be gained (along with the bravery/stupidity/skill of the kicker).



Refs do work with the players on the pitch to keep things moving, and generally do a decent job, but it does antagonise fans when seemingly random penalties are awarded by the officials. What we, as fans, don't hear is the interaction that the ref (good ones, anyway) has with the players throughout the game.



Coaches and players have learned how to stretch the rules to the limit (as they have in most major sports tbh), and use this to their advantage. I don't like it (soccer players collapsing their legs at the faintest touch in the penalty area being a prime example), but how to counter this is beyond me.



The most annoying one is the "soft" penalty on the 6th tackle. Why would any player try and steal the ball on the last tackle if they could just wrap up the opposition player and get the handover? Regardless, we still see refs giving dubious penalties for ball-ripping on the last tackle.



It's all a mess, but in the spirit of the OP, I think that penalties do have a far greater influence on matches than they should do. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8126

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I'd get rid of the whole penalty for stripping rule. Let players try to get the ball. So long as it has to stop once the ref calls held I've no problem with it. We need more contested possession in the game. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22536

BrisbaneRhino wrote: I'd get rid of the whole penalty for stripping rule. Let players try to get the ball. So long as it has to stop once the ref calls held I've no problem with it. We need more contested possession in the game.

Would kill the offload pretty much entirely Would kill the offload pretty much entirely //www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26781

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Didn't happen in the past, I remember plenty of great offloading players in the days of the ball steal.



But I agree with the idea of limiting two players in the tackle. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13083

Location: Ossett

BrisbaneRhino wrote: I'd get rid of the whole penalty for stripping rule. Let players try to get the ball. So long as it has to stop once the ref calls held I've no problem with it. We need more contested possession in the game.



That would be an awful spectacle.



For me - the idea of limiting the number of players who can effect a tackle has some merit; the current situation is based on attempts to slow down the ptb - and the resultant behaviour of milking penalties and moving off the mark has flowed from that. So address the root cause - defenders making a tackle/ruck last as long as they possibly can - and the rest should follow. That would be an awful spectacle.For me - the idea of limiting the number of players who can effect a tackle has some merit; the current situation is based on attempts to slow down the ptb - and the resultant behaviour of milking penalties and moving off the mark has flowed from that. So address the root cause - defenders making a tackle/ruck last as long as they possibly can - and the rest should follow. moto748 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2393

wire-quin wrote: Do you think the shift in defending tactics has brought that on, lying on, getting 3 in the tackle, clamp the ball, stepping into the ball carrier as he gets up, keeping hands/arms on the ball as ball carrier gets up, squeezing the ball to release it to gain a knock on......all grabbing valuable seconds for the defence or a knock on. All its done is make the PTB messy.



I'm not saying defenders are lily-white by any means, but I stick to my view that unreasonable advantage is given to the team in possession. Indeed, I think you could plausibly argue that markers step into the ball-carrier as he gets up to prevent him from marching forwards off the mark, as they so often do. However, it doesn't get the defenders far, as they are nearly always penalised for it.



Yes, it's chicken and egg, sure, but that's my view. I might add that I think this applies equally to SL and the NRL. I'm not saying defenders are lily-white by any means, but I stick to my view that unreasonable advantage is given to the team in possession. Indeed, I think you could plausibly argue that markers step into the ball-carrier as he gets up to prevent him from marching forwards off the mark, as they so often do. However, it doesn't get the defenders far, as they are nearly always penalised for it.Yes, it's chicken and egg, sure, but that's my view. I might add that I think this applies equally to SL and the NRL. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8126

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

The game as a whole gives way too much advantage to the side in possession and rewards conservatism at almost every turn. What we have now is a very "pure" game with almost all effort focused on attacking structure and players generally penalised for trying anything. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26781

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

BrisbaneRhino wrote: The game as a whole gives way too much advantage to the side in possession and rewards conservatism at almost every turn. What we have now is a very "pure" game with almost all effort focused on attacking structure and players generally penalised for trying anything.



Agreed. If perhaps you reintroduce a genuine battle for possession you can maybe give more scope to players to try things. I''m not saying bring back contested scrums but if you limit the numbers in the tackle to two but allow ball stealing and raking the ball back at the PTB maybe that would even things up a bit? Agreed. If perhaps you reintroduce a genuine battle for possession you can maybe give more scope to players to try things. I''m not saying bring back contested scrums but if you limit the numbers in the tackle to two but allow ball stealing and raking the ball back at the PTB maybe that would even things up a bit? "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Cardiff_05, Chris28, Clearwing, secondstanza, wire-flyer and 98 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory

[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,586,546 1,767 76,040 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri : 10:50 NRL SOUTHS v GOLD COAST TV Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v ST. HELENS Fri : 20:00 CC2017 LEEDS v FEATHERSTONE TV Sat : 08:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat : 10:30 NRL CRONULLA v WESTS TV Sat : 15:00 CC2017 WARRINGTON v WIGAN TV Sat : 15:30 CH TOULOUSE v LONDON Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v CELTIC Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA v ST GEORGE TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v GLOUC Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v TORONTO TV Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CC2017 HULL FC v CASTLEFORD TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























