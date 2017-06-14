WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Penalties

Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:14 pm
SmokeyTA
Him wrote:
Should we maybe re-introduce the free kick rather than a penalty?

So you'd get an extra set of 6 but not the benefit of a kick to touch to gain ground?

But then you would definitely give away a 'free kick' on tackles 1,2,3 if the opposition is getting a roll on or the defensive line is out of position.

Personally i think a 'clean' ptb area is an impossible wish, too much going on too quickly too many grey areas, too many moving parts. Go the opposite and leave it messy. Speed up the ptb to remove any wrestle or holding down whatsoever, but remove the necessity for the markers to be square at the PTB but only allow 2 defenders in the ruck area.

This should speed up the ptb but limit the benefit of scooting and also lessen the benefit of getting 3/4/5 men in the tackle which would naturally lesson the wrestle.
Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:53 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Cause and effect.
Much of the cause of the problem we have in the sport comes down to poor/weak officiating.
If you don't penalise/blow up for it then players will do it more, will push the boundary more and coaches will encourage players to do it more, a bit like the 'flat pass' that Leeds got away with for years and is still often ignored for all teams.
Coaches/players try then to find ways around the effects of officials not doing their job properly so as mentioned the pushing/stepping off the mark, holding in a tackler, flopping/thrashing around like a fish (Fonua did a horrendous one recently though it was a penalty anyhow) to get the ref to penalise or get them to call off the tacklers. If the refs just simply penalised without warning/calling for the players to 'MOVE' then there would be hardly any need to thrash about in such an overempthasised and dramatic way to prove the point that the tacklers are hanging around too long/preventing the PTB.

Teams want a quick play the ball because they are hoping the defensive line isn't set AND because you know full well that refs give a skinny ten most of the match with touch judges pretty much ignoring blatent offisdes at scrums too.
Holding the ball in the second row is now used to try to catch teams offside but the RFL moved the offside line back in an attempt to have more creative play from the scrum but because players encroach so much and touchies just ignore it it's back to square one.

Quite honestly the game is a fecking shambles and it comes down right at the door of the hierachy and their inability to deal with matters correctly.
Yes players infringe/push limits but if you fail to address that to adjust the behaviour/mindset of players they and the coaches will continue to push and 'cheat' as much as they can get away with hence why the sport is at times unwatchable and massively frustrating.

Re: Penalties

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:18 am
HXSparky
Penalties are an oddity in rugby (of both codes). Inside kicking range there's 2 (or 3) points on offer, and if not then it's just a chance to gain territory. Where, laterally, the penalty is conceded has a massive effect on how much territory can be gained (along with the bravery/stupidity/skill of the kicker).

Refs do work with the players on the pitch to keep things moving, and generally do a decent job, but it does antagonise fans when seemingly random penalties are awarded by the officials. What we, as fans, don't hear is the interaction that the ref (good ones, anyway) has with the players throughout the game.

Coaches and players have learned how to stretch the rules to the limit (as they have in most major sports tbh), and use this to their advantage. I don't like it (soccer players collapsing their legs at the faintest touch in the penalty area being a prime example), but how to counter this is beyond me.

The most annoying one is the "soft" penalty on the 6th tackle. Why would any player try and steal the ball on the last tackle if they could just wrap up the opposition player and get the handover? Regardless, we still see refs giving dubious penalties for ball-ripping on the last tackle.

It's all a mess, but in the spirit of the OP, I think that penalties do have a far greater influence on matches than they should do.

Re: Penalties

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:54 am
BrisbaneRhino
I'd get rid of the whole penalty for stripping rule. Let players try to get the ball. So long as it has to stop once the ref calls held I've no problem with it. We need more contested possession in the game.

Re: Penalties

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:43 am
SmokeyTA
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd get rid of the whole penalty for stripping rule. Let players try to get the ball. So long as it has to stop once the ref calls held I've no problem with it. We need more contested possession in the game.

Would kill the offload pretty much entirely
Re: Penalties

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:05 pm
Bullseye
Didn't happen in the past, I remember plenty of great offloading players in the days of the ball steal.

But I agree with the idea of limiting two players in the tackle.
