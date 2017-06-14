Cause and effect.

Much of the cause of the problem we have in the sport comes down to poor/weak officiating.

If you don't penalise/blow up for it then players will do it more, will push the boundary more and coaches will encourage players to do it more, a bit like the 'flat pass' that Leeds got away with for years and is still often ignored for all teams.

Coaches/players try then to find ways around the effects of officials not doing their job properly so as mentioned the pushing/stepping off the mark, holding in a tackler, flopping/thrashing around like a fish (Fonua did a horrendous one recently though it was a penalty anyhow) to get the ref to penalise or get them to call off the tacklers. If the refs just simply penalised without warning/calling for the players to 'MOVE' then there would be hardly any need to thrash about in such an overempthasised and dramatic way to prove the point that the tacklers are hanging around too long/preventing the PTB.



Teams want a quick play the ball because they are hoping the defensive line isn't set AND because you know full well that refs give a skinny ten most of the match with touch judges pretty much ignoring blatent offisdes at scrums too.

Holding the ball in the second row is now used to try to catch teams offside but the RFL moved the offside line back in an attempt to have more creative play from the scrum but because players encroach so much and touchies just ignore it it's back to square one.



Quite honestly the game is a fecking shambles and it comes down right at the door of the hierachy and their inability to deal with matters correctly.

Yes players infringe/push limits but if you fail to address that to adjust the behaviour/mindset of players they and the coaches will continue to push and 'cheat' as much as they can get away with hence why the sport is at times unwatchable and massively frustrating.