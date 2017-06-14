Him wrote: Should we maybe re-introduce the free kick rather than a penalty?



So you'd get an extra set of 6 but not the benefit of a kick to touch to gain ground?

But then you would definitely give away a 'free kick' on tackles 1,2,3 if the opposition is getting a roll on or the defensive line is out of position.Personally i think a 'clean' ptb area is an impossible wish, too much going on too quickly too many grey areas, too many moving parts. Go the opposite and leave it messy. Speed up the ptb to remove any wrestle or holding down whatsoever, but remove the necessity for the markers to be square at the PTB but only allow 2 defenders in the ruck area.This should speed up the ptb but limit the benefit of scooting and also lessen the benefit of getting 3/4/5 men in the tackle which would naturally lesson the wrestle.