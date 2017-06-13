|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 58
Location: Leeds, UK
|
Somewhat subjectively I have come around to thinking that the vast majority of midfield (30m-30m) penalties give the attacking side 30-40m field position and a fresh tackle count due to a marginal indiscretion from the defending team which has caused negligible disadvantage to the attack.
To me this doesn't lend itself to a fair contest, I don't have any stats on this but anecdotally I would say that these penalties directly lead to tries at a significant rate.
I feel confident in saying that a higher number of penalties in matches leads to a lower intensity contest, intensity being something I think the Super League lacks for the majority of the season.
It doesn't feel like I'm watching too many games where a team builds field position marginally, set by set, through aggressive defence and strong running/line breaks in attack. Starting each set further up the field and ultimately scoring tries through building pressure and executing plays when the opportunity arises.
Some of the best sides I've seen play, particularly the touring kangaroos sides of the 2000s were masters of the above and it's a shame that we rarely see matches in Super League which would demand this kind of intensity in play to win.
There are obviously other factors contributing to what I would describe as a declining standard of football in the Super League, but I don't just think we should overlook the role of needless penalties, I think we should be looking to do something to reduce their number.
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 40
|
Not helped by players flopping about on the floor pretending they're trying to get up to play the ball then winning a penalty or going down when they feel the slightest bit of contact from the marker
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:06 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2388
|
The benefit has gone far too far in favour of the ball-carrier, I think. Play the ball properly! Hang on to it in the tackle! Don't run forwards off the mark into the marker to try to win a penalty!
But that's largely up to the officials.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5228
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
The benefit has gone far too far in favour of the ball-carrier, I think.
Do you think the shift in defending tactics has brought that on, lying on, getting 3 in the tackle, clamp the ball, stepping into the ball carrier as he gets up, keeping hands/arms on the ball as ball carrier gets up, squeezing the ball to release it to gain a knock on......all grabbing valuable seconds for the defence or a knock on. All its done is make the PTB messy.
|
Mac out!
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:01 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25817
|
Until we get 2 referees like the aussies it won't get any better
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:47 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 58
Location: Leeds, UK
|
wire-quin wrote:
The benefit has gone far too far in favour of the ball-carrier, I think.
Do you think the shift in defending tactics has brought that on, lying on, getting 3 in the tackle, clamp the ball, stepping into the ball carrier as he gets up, keeping hands/arms on the ball as ball carrier gets up, squeezing the ball to release it to gain a knock on......all grabbing valuable seconds for the defence or a knock on. All its done is make the PTB messy.
I agree, the play the ball is a mess and it does put officials in a difficult situation and too frequently forces them into a decision. I would argue that coaches should bear responsibility for this. Many would point to Michael Maguire's Wigan side as the first SL team to employ the tactics of gang tackling and slowing of the play the ball effectively and it seems now to be ingrained upon the league.
I suppose if it is something which has been proven to work and you choose not to coach your players to do it then you are putting yourselves at a disadvantage. Perhaps if Castleford are successful this year then we might see the emphasis shift towards free-flowing attacking football, although you just as easily see it shifting towards ways to stop free-flowing attacking football.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2161
|
This is a discussion that needs to be at the forefront of the agenda, I don't think it is the penalties that are the problem but the lack of opportunity to challenge for possession of the ball which makes the consequences of giving away a penalty severe. I agree the ball carrier is given to much protection. Both here & down under players are penalised for hand in when it has had no noticeable effect on the speed of play but the same ball carrier will have walked three paces on after held is called, won't have put his foot near the ball & pushed the defender away. Yes it is nice to see a flowing game but speed of play the ball is not the be & end all. The one problem we always have is that every rule change brought in for the best of intentions produces coaches & players that will look for a way to negate its effect, quiet often producing a totally different result from that intended. I would like to see two referee's but don't think all need to be full time & a way to encourage ex players to officiate as they tend to know deliberate foul play from a careless slip or when a player is deliberately interfering at the play the ball.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13071
Location: Ossett
|
wire-quin wrote:
Do you think the shift in defending tactics has brought that on, lying on, getting 3 in the tackle, clamp the ball, stepping into the ball carrier as he gets up, keeping hands/arms on the ball as ball carrier gets up, squeezing the ball to release it to gain a knock on......all grabbing valuable seconds for the defence or a knock on. All its done is make the PTB messy.
Yes.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3167
Location: Dewsbury
|
When we (wakefield) beat Salford the other week we did it with getting only one penalty in the entire second half, and that sole penalty was in the 79th minute and was for Dobson kicking the restart straight into touch...
There were definite instances where a penalty could have been given, when comparing with the two Salford got on last tackles that led to two of their tries...I have no problem though with a ref being a little lenient like that and trying to let the game flow...hardly noticed Hicks both at the game and watching back...much better that way than refs blowing up all the time make no the game about themselves...consistency is key though...one can't let stuff go one week and then another ref pull you continually for it the week after...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Big Eorls Blouse, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, casben, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Him, nkpom, PrinterThe, shadrack, Smith's Brolly, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, WF Rhino, yorksguy1865 and 140 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|