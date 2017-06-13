This is a discussion that needs to be at the forefront of the agenda, I don't think it is the penalties that are the problem but the lack of opportunity to challenge for possession of the ball which makes the consequences of giving away a penalty severe. I agree the ball carrier is given to much protection. Both here & down under players are penalised for hand in when it has had no noticeable effect on the speed of play but the same ball carrier will have walked three paces on after held is called, won't have put his foot near the ball & pushed the defender away. Yes it is nice to see a flowing game but speed of play the ball is not the be & end all. The one problem we always have is that every rule change brought in for the best of intentions produces coaches & players that will look for a way to negate its effect, quiet often producing a totally different result from that intended. I would like to see two referee's but don't think all need to be full time & a way to encourage ex players to officiate as they tend to know deliberate foul play from a careless slip or when a player is deliberately interfering at the play the ball.