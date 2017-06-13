WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Penalties

Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:26 pm
Somewhat subjectively I have come around to thinking that the vast majority of midfield (30m-30m) penalties give the attacking side 30-40m field position and a fresh tackle count due to a marginal indiscretion from the defending team which has caused negligible disadvantage to the attack.

To me this doesn't lend itself to a fair contest, I don't have any stats on this but anecdotally I would say that these penalties directly lead to tries at a significant rate.

I feel confident in saying that a higher number of penalties in matches leads to a lower intensity contest, intensity being something I think the Super League lacks for the majority of the season.

It doesn't feel like I'm watching too many games where a team builds field position marginally, set by set, through aggressive defence and strong running/line breaks in attack. Starting each set further up the field and ultimately scoring tries through building pressure and executing plays when the opportunity arises.

Some of the best sides I've seen play, particularly the touring kangaroos sides of the 2000s were masters of the above and it's a shame that we rarely see matches in Super League which would demand this kind of intensity in play to win.

There are obviously other factors contributing to what I would describe as a declining standard of football in the Super League, but I don't just think we should overlook the role of needless penalties, I think we should be looking to do something to reduce their number.

Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:54 pm
Not helped by players flopping about on the floor pretending they're trying to get up to play the ball then winning a penalty or going down when they feel the slightest bit of contact from the marker

Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:06 am
The benefit has gone far too far in favour of the ball-carrier, I think. Play the ball properly! Hang on to it in the tackle! Don't run forwards off the mark into the marker to try to win a penalty!

But that's largely up to the officials.

Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:51 am
The benefit has gone far too far in favour of the ball-carrier, I think.


Do you think the shift in defending tactics has brought that on, lying on, getting 3 in the tackle, clamp the ball, stepping into the ball carrier as he gets up, keeping hands/arms on the ball as ball carrier gets up, squeezing the ball to release it to gain a knock on......all grabbing valuable seconds for the defence or a knock on. All its done is make the PTB messy.
Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:01 am
Until we get 2 referees like the aussies it won't get any better

