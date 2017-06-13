Somewhat subjectively I have come around to thinking that the vast majority of midfield (30m-30m) penalties give the attacking side 30-40m field position and a fresh tackle count due to a marginal indiscretion from the defending team which has caused negligible disadvantage to the attack.



To me this doesn't lend itself to a fair contest, I don't have any stats on this but anecdotally I would say that these penalties directly lead to tries at a significant rate.



I feel confident in saying that a higher number of penalties in matches leads to a lower intensity contest, intensity being something I think the Super League lacks for the majority of the season.



It doesn't feel like I'm watching too many games where a team builds field position marginally, set by set, through aggressive defence and strong running/line breaks in attack. Starting each set further up the field and ultimately scoring tries through building pressure and executing plays when the opportunity arises.



Some of the best sides I've seen play, particularly the touring kangaroos sides of the 2000s were masters of the above and it's a shame that we rarely see matches in Super League which would demand this kind of intensity in play to win.



There are obviously other factors contributing to what I would describe as a declining standard of football in the Super League, but I don't just think we should overlook the role of needless penalties, I think we should be looking to do something to reduce their number.