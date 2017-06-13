I have just had the pleasure of reading a letter addressed to Leigh Centurions from one of your own fans.

It is posted up on Leigh Centurions Fans & News page on FB & is now apparently also posted on Leeds Rhinos Banter page too.



I found the letter quite heart warming, basically a donation to Bens Wish & a thoughtful accompanying letter.

Bens Wish is a Charity set up by our own Aussie prop Dayne Weston who has put a lot of personal time & effort into raising money for this brave young Leigh supporter.



Nothing much new about this sort of thing from fans in the RL Community, says as much himself, just thought I would share some light & the community spirit shown by a Leeds fan to another Club in what have been very dark times for so many recently.



Please, if you know him, pass on the best wishes of our fans who feel just as I do.



Thank you Mr Rod Wells.