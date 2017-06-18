WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse on Saturday

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:43 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
northernbloke wrote:
Well well what a result, are we coming right just at the right part of the season???

Looks like it. Thought that we'd win, but not by that much :ROCKS:
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:15 pm
First team to beat Toulouse in France this season, think we may take KR on there own turf in a couple of weeks?
Fev are going to struggle next week after Leeds in CC and playing on Wed as well I am hoping when they come down to london they will have very little left in the tank

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:50 pm
Free-scoring winger

Tremendous performance. The first half we played so well, they had few chances and those that they did have we defended so well.
Second half was still good, the score flattered Toulouse, three of their tries were rather dubious
On the whole we were superb, we coped with the heat, and from the start we were the better team and looked certain to win.
Great away support too. Toulouse is an away trip to be recommended a lovely city.
It was really nice after the game to mix with David Hughes, Stevo, Hendo and the team in the bar area behind the main stand and enjoy the victory.
Bring on Fev, they will know what to expect after Blackpool. A record breaking tenth win must be on the cards.

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:35 pm
Free-scoring winger

Agree totally about both the game, we were excellent from start to finish and the after match meetings. Never seen David Hughes so ebullient, and nice to meet the players, great city, game all brill!

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:38 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Great win, now bring on Fev and HKR
Mac out!

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:17 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Really good weekend.

Got the impression that DH and Stevo had enjoyed their hosts hospitality. Bart had obviously done a good job of selling the game to friends and family based on the number of French wearing Bronco's shirts.

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:28 am
Free-scoring winger
Great win, helps enhance our 8's hopes.
If we can keep this form going who's to say we can't end the regular season unbeaten?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
