Tremendous performance. The first half we played so well, they had few chances and those that they did have we defended so well.

Second half was still good, the score flattered Toulouse, three of their tries were rather dubious

On the whole we were superb, we coped with the heat, and from the start we were the better team and looked certain to win.

Great away support too. Toulouse is an away trip to be recommended a lovely city.

It was really nice after the game to mix with David Hughes, Stevo, Hendo and the team in the bar area behind the main stand and enjoy the victory.

Bring on Fev, they will know what to expect after Blackpool. A record breaking tenth win must be on the cards.