Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:43 am
northernbloke wrote:
Well well what a result, are we coming right just at the right part of the season???

Looks like it. Thought that we'd win, but not by that much :ROCKS:
Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:15 pm
First team to beat Toulouse in France this season, think we may take KR on there own turf in a couple of weeks?
Fev are going to struggle next week after Leeds in CC and playing on Wed as well I am hoping when they come down to london they will have very little left in the tank

Re: Toulouse on Saturday

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:50 pm
Tremendous performance. The first half we played so well, they had few chances and those that they did have we defended so well.
Second half was still good, the score flattered Toulouse, three of their tries were rather dubious
On the whole we were superb, we coped with the heat, and from the start we were the better team and looked certain to win.
Great away support too. Toulouse is an away trip to be recommended a lovely city.
It was really nice after the game to mix with David Hughes, Stevo, Hendo and the team in the bar area behind the main stand and enjoy the victory.
Bring on Fev, they will know what to expect after Blackpool. A record breaking tenth win must be on the cards.
