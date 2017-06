brian2 wrote: I and two others will be there. It's worth noting, as I have a place out here, yesterday at 15:30 it was 94 degrees. I am astonished at the kick off time. I think we will need to rotate the bench regularly to spell players. Water carrier on pitch permanently.



Still think we can win. Barthau, Api and Sammut can run riot!

Yes, London will win quite comfortably as TO have four out of five of their best players this season out. It would not surprise me to see London win by at least 25 points. TO will struggle now to make top four thanks to their lack of depth of squad.The Toulouse players are not happy with the KO time. The club, in it's wisdom saw a way to make some more money by offering a meal and a pre-match 'do' etc to/for their sponsors and anyone else interested in coughing up the euros.