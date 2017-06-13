Scot is a decent ref, listens to his team that he works with and communicates well with the players, well that's what I have seen when he has been down ours. Not sure why bosty does not like him. Would ask bosty though which ref would you choose? Btw it's mickyb have had to re register for some reason
IN….… Lewis Bienek, Daniel Harrison OUT… Tom Spencer, Kam Pearce-Paul
Will we be the first team to beat the French at home? Let's hope so but which two to miss out on the final 17?
14 Andy Ackers 31 Lewis Bienek 7 William Barthau 15 Eddie Battye 20 Michael Channing 5 Kieran Dixon 19 Ben Evans 23 Matt Gee 11 Daniel Harrison 3 Ben Hellewell 10 Mark Ioane 1 Elliot Kear 17 Mark Offerdahl 26 Api Pewhairangi 13 Jay Pitts 16 Junior Roqica 6 Jarrod Sammut 24 Alex Walker 2 Rhys Williams https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/hender ... -toulouse/
