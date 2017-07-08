Catalans I feel are vulnerable more so than Leigh or Widnes.Their whole season has been poor and I'm not convinced they have any real team spirit,it's the french lads who have given 100 percent effort.ageing and injury prone imports,sounds like us last year.Leigh and Widnes have been here before and both different animals at home. Warrington look the pedigree horse in the race,so I conclude if we beat a superleague side it will be the french.probably totally wrong but I feel it will be the MPG again for us