Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:59 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 630
Thought we had Widnes plus the 3 championship teams at home?Leigh Warry and Cats away?I suppose there are still a few variables

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:45 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26028
It's certainly going to be interesting. Can't see wire or les cats struggling but leigh and widnes aren't very good

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:20 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5625
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
Thought we had Widnes plus the 3 championship teams at home?Leigh Warry and Cats away?I suppose there are still a few variables

Surely we'll have 2 SL sides at home out of 4 home fixtures or what's the point of finishing top
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:32 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 630
Catalans I feel are vulnerable more so than Leigh or Widnes.Their whole season has been poor and I'm not convinced they have any real team spirit,it's the french lads who have given 100 percent effort.ageing and injury prone imports,sounds like us last year.Leigh and Widnes have been here before and both different animals at home. Warrington look the pedigree horse in the race,so I conclude if we beat a superleague side it will be the french.probably totally wrong but I feel it will be the MPG again for us

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:36 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 630
fun time frankie wrote:
Surely we'll have 2 SL sides at home out of 4 home fixtures or what's the point of finishing top


Saw an article in Hull daily mail which gave us those fixtures,Atomics fixture list says different.
