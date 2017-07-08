WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:53 pm
Salty mouse
After visiting their forum they're all pretty much resigned to going down

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:40 pm
Cokey
Jake the Peg wrote:
cocky more like


I said we'll be ready for the M8s peg leg, and we will. :D :thumb:
Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:34 pm
Jake the Peg
Cokey wrote:
I said we'll be ready for the M8s peg leg, and we will. :D :thumb:

You already are

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:15 pm
Cokey
Jake the Peg wrote:
You already are


There you go then peggy. :thumb:
Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:05 pm
craig hkr
Fax just ahead with 10 min to go v Toulose.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:20 pm
craig hkr
Fax in again. Possibly a good thing for us?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:33 pm
Salty mouse
Yep both of tonight's results did Leigh no favours

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:11 pm
Cokey
Salty mouse wrote:
Yep both of tonight's results did Leigh no favours


Why?
Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:36 pm
craig hkr
I was thinking that . something to do with away fixtures maybe?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:49 pm
Cokey
craig hkr wrote:
I was thinking that . something to do with away fixtures maybe?


Here's the matrix posted on the Leigh forum thanks to atomic.


Image


Whoever finishes 4th in the Championship, We we would play them at home. So atm it's either Fax or Toulouse.
