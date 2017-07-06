WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Any further signings?

 
Post a reply

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:30 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 301
Rumours on red army that we have signed mose masoe from St George til end of season. He was good at St helens

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:41 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2623
Location: live in gosport wos hull
rebelrobin wrote:
Rumours on red army that we have signed mose masoe from St George til end of season. He was good at St helens

Hope it right
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:07 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 301
So do I mate we are crying out for a beastie forward. And he hasn't got a club next year yet

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:27 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 898
Good for 5 minutes then shattered.

Do we need a prop.

An ok signing if there are no good scrum halves or second rows available.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:33 pm
robin1972 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jul 19, 2015 2:30 pm
Posts: 147
im not doubting anyone but ill believe it when i see it

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:54 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 620
Watching a half fit Fifita tonight and a cas without Moors it shows the benefit of a fat knacker who can play ala Michael Smith. I think a half with real experience is more needed but if being greedy Mose and a half would see us up imo
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 42 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,64894776,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM