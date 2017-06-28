WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:54 am
rebelrobin


Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 294
I think its same side wing left side, if tim goes for a Aussie he may look at the MacKay cutters again some big lads there and he signed a few already rom there

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:43 am
Salty mouse


Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 157
rebelrobin wrote:
I think its same side wing left side, if tim goes for a Aussie he may look at the MacKay cutters again some big lads there and he signed a few already rom there


I really hope he's on the same side Dixon struggles to tackle a full English breakfast! I agree we could do with a big nasty forward I just have a feeling this last signing will be a 'big one'....

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:05 pm
moxi1



Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3474
Salty mouse wrote:
I really hope he's on the same side Dixon struggles to tackle a full English breakfast! I agree we could do with a big nasty forward I just have a feeling this last signing will be a 'big one'....


Based on broncos an rovers last games then they will be opposite each other. I would imagine Henderson will make sure this is not the case come Sunday though.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:16 pm
rebelrobin


Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 294
Well 3 weeks to play offs and I have no names but two players in talks with Kr. Lets hope both or just 1 comes off but I trust in Kr, but cos nobody has done a topic what's your thoughts new shirt I love it

Re: Any further signings?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:39 pm
hull smallears



Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8408
Location: Location Location
Surely you need forwards and not more backs?
Know your Enemy

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:11 am
Salty mouse


Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 157
hull smallears wrote:
Surely you need forwards and not more backs?



Definitely but I can't see Jamie Ellis getting us promoted....

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:29 pm
Burtons Forearm


Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 894
Anything of note said at the forum last night?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:23 pm
rebelrobin


Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 294
Main things Neil wants us up this year, on own merit. They want to sign two players but getting them from aus is difficult unless can guarantee visa. Team pulling together well team needs to step up intensity over next 4 weeks, Abdul in gym from Sunday but not expected back 6- 10 weeks, donna has got greenwood fitter than he ever was before. finally hoping Quinlan, greenwood, minis be back 3 weeks

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:03 pm
Burtons Forearm


Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 894
rebelrobin wrote:
Main things Neil wants us up this year, on own merit. They want to sign two players but getting them from aus is difficult unless can guarantee visa. Team pulling together well team needs to step up intensity over next 4 weeks, Abdul in gym from Sunday but not expected back 6- 10 weeks, donna has got greenwood fitter than he ever was before. finally hoping Quinlan, greenwood, minis be back 3 weeks

Thanks for that.
Looking forward to a decent game tomorrow.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:51 pm
rebelrobin


Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 294
Dreading it but think kr by 6, if the true team turn up and play to ability Kr by 26
