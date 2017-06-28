Well 3 weeks to play offs and I have no names but two players in talks with Kr. Lets hope both or just 1 comes off but I trust in Kr, but cos nobody has done a topic what's your thoughts new shirt I love it
Main things Neil wants us up this year, on own merit. They want to sign two players but getting them from aus is difficult unless can guarantee visa. Team pulling together well team needs to step up intensity over next 4 weeks, Abdul in gym from Sunday but not expected back 6- 10 weeks, donna has got greenwood fitter than he ever was before. finally hoping Quinlan, greenwood, minis be back 3 weeks
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.