WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Any further signings?

 
Post a reply

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:54 am
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 292
I think its same side wing left side, if tim goes for a Aussie he may look at the MacKay cutters again some big lads there and he signed a few already rom there

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:43 am
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 157
rebelrobin wrote:
I think its same side wing left side, if tim goes for a Aussie he may look at the MacKay cutters again some big lads there and he signed a few already rom there


I really hope he's on the same side Dixon struggles to tackle a full English breakfast! I agree we could do with a big nasty forward I just have a feeling this last signing will be a 'big one'....

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:05 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3474
Salty mouse wrote:
I really hope he's on the same side Dixon struggles to tackle a full English breakfast! I agree we could do with a big nasty forward I just have a feeling this last signing will be a 'big one'....


Based on broncos an rovers last games then they will be opposite each other. I would imagine Henderson will make sure this is not the case come Sunday though.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:16 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 292
Well 3 weeks to play offs and I have no names but two players in talks with Kr. Lets hope both or just 1 comes off but I trust in Kr, but cos nobody has done a topic what's your thoughts new shirt I love it

Re: Any further signings?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:39 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8408
Location: Location Location
Surely you need forwards and not more backs?
Know your Enemy

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:11 am
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 157
hull smallears wrote:
Surely you need forwards and not more backs?



Definitely but I can't see Jamie Ellis getting us promoted....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Salty mouse and 44 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,5271,45076,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM