LeythIg wrote: I thought SL sides would be too strong last year. Some of the poor Leigh performances of last season were all forgotten after beating Salford in the second play off game. As a Leigh fan, taking nothing for granted and would give HKR every chance.

As fans of teams heading for a third straight middle 8s, I guess we both know this mini league can throw up plenty of oddities and that it is largely about timing your run. Good chance somebody will get two trips to France to contend with, and a few other random subplots a likely along the way.For now, I'm just looking forward to hopefully claiming 'your' league leaders shield against London, this coming weekend - I wouldn't write them off either, if they make a good start and their fixtures fall favourably.How have you found SL this time around?I really enjoyed the novelty of winning most weeks in the championship up until quite recently. Now it is just staring to pall a bit, and the quality of the games (or lack of) is getting harder to ignore. I suspect it is actually better fare when mid-table teams play each other, as they'll try to play a bit. Against us they, understandably, often adopt pretty negative tactics.