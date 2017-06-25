|
I think Widnes are getting players back but many teams could beat them leigh was very poor but with players coming back for the 8s with us and maybe a couple signings could see kr do well, I know we have lapses in defence. but when we have quinlan, marsh, greenwood, abdul back in squad with carney on wing we will do well
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:52 pm
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:52 pm
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:10 pm
Cronulla?
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:12 pm
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:44 am
I thought SL sides would be too strong last year. Some of the poor Leigh performances of last season were all forgotten after beating Salford in the second play off game. As a Leigh fan, taking nothing for granted and would give HKR every chance.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:29 pm
LeythIg wrote:
I thought SL sides would be too strong last year. Some of the poor Leigh performances of last season were all forgotten after beating Salford in the second play off game. As a Leigh fan, taking nothing for granted and would give HKR every chance.
As fans of teams heading for a third straight middle 8s, I guess we both know this mini league can throw up plenty of oddities and that it is largely about timing your run. Good chance somebody will get two trips to France to contend with, and a few other random subplots a likely along the way.
For now, I'm just looking forward to hopefully claiming 'your' league leaders shield against London, this coming weekend - I wouldn't write them off either, if they make a good start and their fixtures fall favourably.
How have you found SL this time around?
I really enjoyed the novelty of winning most weeks in the championship up until quite recently. Now it is just staring to pall a bit, and the quality of the games (or lack of) is getting harder to ignore. I suspect it is actually better fare when mid-table teams play each other, as they'll try to play a bit. Against us they, understandably, often adopt pretty negative tactics.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:42 pm
I also wonder who this signing will be, in the mail round up they said kr not going for wille tonga, cos we have enough outside backs but tim sheens is looking at 1 player to come in b4 the 8s
Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:26 pm
rebelrobin wrote:
I also wonder who this signing will be, in the mail round up they said kr not going for wille tonga, cos we have enough outside backs but tim sheens is looking at 1 player to come in b4 the 8s
Tonga would be an utterly pointless signing other then his experience,I would like a running half but I can't see it (Abdul's injury timeline doesn't seem that long?)
