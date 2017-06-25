Dave K. wrote: Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.



If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.

Dave, Rovers played Leigh at the right time also in the cup,we were missing a few players,and for them it was nothing other than revenge for Leigh beating them in their own back yard and replacing them in SL. We'll be ready come the middle 8s that's for sure. Admittedly,we were dire at Widnes, but we have been competitive for most of the season,and with a 2/3 players coming back in contention,and the new recruits in key positions, we will be hard to beat.