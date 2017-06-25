|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17900
Location: Back in Hull.
|
fun time frankie wrote:
It doesn't matter how bad of season you are having you can still pull off some good results even in our dire season last year we went to cas and Wakefield and put 50 on them both and drew with Warrington with 12 men for much of the game
Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.
If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:14 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
|
Dave K. wrote:
Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.
If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.
Dave, Rovers played Leigh at the right time also in the cup,we were missing a few players,and for them it was nothing other than revenge for Leigh beating them in their own back yard and replacing them in SL. We'll be ready come the middle 8s that's for sure. Admittedly,we were dire at Widnes, but we have been competitive for most of the season,and with a 2/3 players coming back in contention,and the new recruits in key positions, we will be hard to beat.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 277
|
I am in no doubt it will be very tough for Kr in 8s the super league sides panicking due to what happened to us last yr. And strengthening but I am going to do a cheeky prediction now, and see how far away I am at the end of middle 8s I see the table finishing Warrington top Leigh second Kr third Catalan fourth Toulouse 5th in million pound game
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1550
|
rebelrobin wrote:
I am in no doubt it will be very tough for Kr in 8s the super league sides panicking due to what happened to us last yr. And strengthening but I am going to do a cheeky prediction now, and see how far away I am at the end of middle 8s I see the table finishing Warrington top Leigh second Kr third Catalan fourth Toulouse 5th in million pound game
No chance HKR will get promotion to Super League this year.
The Super League sides will be too strong in the play offs.
You also forgot Widnes who are coming into some form
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:03 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5623
Location: east east hull
|
bonaire wrote:
No chance HKR will get promotion to Super League this year.
The Super League sides will be too strong in the play offs.
You also forgot Widnes who are coming into some form
Why will the SL sides be to strong come the middle 8s we're are all the players coming from to transform there teams granted it will be hard but to say we have no chance is something I'd expect from a Hull fan
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 146
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Why will the SL sides be to strong come the middle 8s we're are all the players coming from to transform there teams granted it will be hard but to say we have no chance is something I'd expect from a Hull fan
Never seen this guy post out I smell troll....
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 273
|
bonaire wrote:
No chance HKR will get promotion to Super League this year.
The Super League sides will be too strong in the play offs.
You also forgot Widnes who are coming into some form
you say that more in hope than judgement, I expect at least a shot in the million pound game and with 4 home games who knows, to say no chance your just a buffoon,
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1550
|
rover 2000 wrote:
you say that more in hope than judgement, I expect at least a shot in the million pound game and with 4 home games who knows, to say no chance your just a buffoon,
Well lets see who is the buffoon.
Its my honest opinion in response to rebelrobin who thinks HKR will finish 3rd after the playoffs.
Not a chance
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:35 pm
|
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3472
|
bonaire wrote:
Well lets see who is the buffoon.
Its my honest opinion in response to rebelrobin who thinks HKR will finish 3rd after the playoffs.
Not a chance
What you basing your prediction on exactly? You don't watch any of the teams that will be involved EVERY week so just what is your prediction based on?
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 146
|
Let's be honest we don't really want Warrington in the 8s as they would be top but if there's a team we could replace it would be Leigh.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alex Mc, BiltonRobin, Burtons Forearm, DGM, Razor, rebelrobin, robin1972, RoverAndOut, roversmad, Salty mouse, Seventies red, StanTheMan6 and 140 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|