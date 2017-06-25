WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:19 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17900
Location: Back in Hull.
fun time frankie wrote:
It doesn't matter how bad of season you are having you can still pull off some good results even in our dire season last year we went to cas and Wakefield and put 50 on them both and drew with Warrington with 12 men for much of the game


Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.

If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:14 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
Posts: 2706
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.

If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.


Dave, Rovers played Leigh at the right time also in the cup,we were missing a few players,and for them it was nothing other than revenge for Leigh beating them in their own back yard and replacing them in SL. We'll be ready come the middle 8s that's for sure. Admittedly,we were dire at Widnes, but we have been competitive for most of the season,and with a 2/3 players coming back in contention,and the new recruits in key positions, we will be hard to beat. :thumb:
Image Image Image

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:13 pm
rebelrobin
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013
Posts: 277
I am in no doubt it will be very tough for Kr in 8s the super league sides panicking due to what happened to us last yr. And strengthening but I am going to do a cheeky prediction now, and see how far away I am at the end of middle 8s I see the table finishing Warrington top Leigh second Kr third Catalan fourth Toulouse 5th in million pound game

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:41 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014
Posts: 1549
rebelrobin wrote:
I am in no doubt it will be very tough for Kr in 8s the super league sides panicking due to what happened to us last yr. And strengthening but I am going to do a cheeky prediction now, and see how far away I am at the end of middle 8s I see the table finishing Warrington top Leigh second Kr third Catalan fourth Toulouse 5th in million pound game



No chance HKR will get promotion to Super League this year.
The Super League sides will be too strong in the play offs.
You also forgot Widnes who are coming into some form

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:03 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011
Posts: 5622
Location: east east hull
bonaire wrote:
No chance HKR will get promotion to Super League this year.
The Super League sides will be too strong in the play offs.
You also forgot Widnes who are coming into some form

Why will the SL sides be to strong come the middle 8s we're are all the players coming from to transform there teams granted it will be hard but to say we have no chance is something I'd expect from a Hull fan
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:09 pm
Salty mouse
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016
Posts: 145
fun time frankie wrote:
Why will the SL sides be to strong come the middle 8s we're are all the players coming from to transform there teams granted it will be hard but to say we have no chance is something I'd expect from a Hull fan


Never seen this guy post out I smell troll.... :roll:
