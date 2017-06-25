fun time frankie wrote:
It doesn't matter how bad of season you are having you can still pull off some good results even in our dire season last year we went to cas and Wakefield and put 50 on them both and drew with Warrington with 12 men for much of the game
Exactly the odd result doesn't make you a good side, its been consistent, Leigh managed to pick up some wins at the start of the year when they were new and nobody knew a lot about them, they also played Hull and Wigan at the right time when both where out of form and low on confidence.
If I was Rovers fan i wouldn't be too worried about playing them, particularly having beaten them already, however I expect that they might be a different side in the 8's with a few new players and greater motivation.