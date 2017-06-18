WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:08 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: live in gosport wos hull
TIM sheens said in the mail yester day he is looking for 2 more players for certain places who is anyone's guess
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25909
hdm says abdul may have broken his foot so that may affect recruitment decisions

Re: Any further signings?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:33 am
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 108
Jake the Peg wrote:
hdm says abdul may have broken his foot so that may affect recruitment decisions


or bring forward the announcement of a new half back signing?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:04 pm
Seventies red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1712
Paul_HKR wrote:
or bring forward the announcement of a new half back signing?


Here he is, A very good prospect from what I've seen and heard of him, it's a pity he isn't coming for the rest of this season but I can understand his loyalty to Swinton and seeing out his contract there.
I just hope we have some big line breaking forwards coming in soon as I feel that is the area next in need of strengthening.
http://www.hullkr.co.uk/on-the-pitch/ne ... -from-2018

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:22 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 274
Don't hold your breath its being reported Willie tonga is in talks with Kr to play til end of season and possible 1 yr so that's another centre and a waste of non fed just my opinion. Was hoping for big aggressive forward

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:49 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25909
After watching leigh tonight I don't think you need to bother signing anyone else
