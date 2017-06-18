WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:08 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2601
Location: live in gosport wos hull
TIM sheens said in the mail yester day he is looking for 2 more players for certain places who is anyone's guess
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Any further signings?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25863
hdm says abdul may have broken his foot so that may affect recruitment decisions
