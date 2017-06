fax-boys wrote: Chris Atkins also signed for next season.

Really hope so, but was told by one of the Featherstone coaches when we played there that Atkins had turned down Widnes earlier this season because his agent had told him Warrington would be coming in for him at the end of this term.He also said that Leeds would be open to offers for Lilley if their summer target comes off, but didn't say who it was.