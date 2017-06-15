WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Any further signings?

 
Post a reply

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:24 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 143
Any sign of this 'Good news'?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:15 pm
pintolager User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3127
Location: Here
Danny Brough to be announced shortly
HULL KINGSTON ROVERS=A PROGRESSIVE CLUB.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:19 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25831
Salty mouse wrote:
Any sign of this 'Good news'?


Yeah they've just announced promotion has been scrapped

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:28 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5617
Location: east east hull
Salty mouse wrote:
Any sign of this 'Good news'?

Yeah Horne is nearly back to full fitness :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:32 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 143
fun time frankie wrote:
Yeah Horne is nearly back to full fitness :D


:lol: hallelujah! He's what we've been missing that wrecking ball of a back rower.... would of thought the Brough rumours had ran their course by now :roll:

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:02 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25831
Salty mouse wrote:
:lol: hallelujah! He's what we've been missing that wrecking ball of a back rower.... would of thought the Brough rumours had ran their course by now :roll:



I reckon he might have a season in the championship with you before he retires
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, craig hkr, Erik the not red, fun time frankie, Oafy, roversmad, the stella kid and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,3232,03276,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
30
- 6WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM