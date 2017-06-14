Old Timer No 4 wrote: Marsh, not for me. I want the kid to do well but he just doesn't offer enough for the middle 8,s or SL if we get there.

Plus, coming back from a long term injury is never easy and would probably take a while to get back to where he was performance wise, which sorry to say I don't think is good enough.

I'm willing to be proved wrong but just cant see it.

Anonymous in far too many games, and too quiet. Certainly not for the halves.

We need someone with a bit of X factor and think we have better options at full back with Quinlan(if fit) and Moss.

Still think we need a running half and big nasty second row, and sooner rather than later.

Either or, but one would do.

Agree with you 100%. Marsh was looking ok before his injury but a long way off been something special.Up to now I haven't seen anything in him that would make me say... ''wow that kids going to be something special' and I believe I've seen enough good young players in my time to make a decent judgement. however, that's not to say with the right coaching under Sheens and willingness to learn he couldn't be in future.I know some people say that he is only young and still learning which is fine, he may be young, but I have seen younger players that have gone on to be something special before but you usually are able to see the potential and X factor at a very early stage.One person that springs to mind in this country is Andy Gregory, I saw him play when he was about 17 or 18 years of age and you just knew then that he was going to be a star of the future, he was cocky, with a streak of focused aggression and great natural ability.Another thing with Marsh at the moment is, he is as you say coming back from a long injury and it will take some time to get back into the groove and then make progress. We are going to need a little more in the 8s if we are realistically looking to get back into super league.