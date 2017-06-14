WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:43 pm
They've just said on sports talk that there's good news for Rovers fans on tomorrow's news bulletin
Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:22 pm
Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:17 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
I like Wikipedia.

Yeah I'm sure it was you who wrote James Greenwoods wiki page at the beginning of the season (it's been changed now I think )
Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:26 pm
Had a drink today tonight. Umbongoed just for a change.cheese toastie n bed .I have no inside information but I expect to be amazed tomorrow and have a headache.theakstons Berliner Heineken bud n gin .If it's a 2nd row great if it's a half great.i would like both.gas Clarkson and Horne and bring in some quality.I symphaise with Larroyer when he sees those 2 claiming a wage and he has given far more in our colour.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:39 am
Why do I have a feeling the news is someone signing a new deal.... ahhh umbongo brings back memories.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:28 am
Its about Matty Marsh being back within the month.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:42 am
So marsh to full back I would imagine saying that sheens insists on playing cockayne

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:13 am
Marsh, not for me. I want the kid to do well but he just doesn't offer enough for the middle 8,s or SL if we get there.
Plus, coming back from a long term injury is never easy and would probably take a while to get back to where he was performance wise, which sorry to say I don't think is good enough.
I'm willing to be proved wrong but just cant see it.
Anonymous in far too many games, and too quiet. Certainly not for the halves.
We need someone with a bit of X factor and think we have better options at full back with Quinlan(if fit) and Moss.
Still think we need a running half and big nasty second row, and sooner rather than later.
Either or, but one would do.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:10 am
Old Timer No 4 wrote:
Marsh, not for me. I want the kid to do well but he just doesn't offer enough for the middle 8,s or SL if we get there.
Plus, coming back from a long term injury is never easy and would probably take a while to get back to where he was performance wise, which sorry to say I don't think is good enough.
I'm willing to be proved wrong but just cant see it.
Anonymous in far too many games, and too quiet. Certainly not for the halves.
We need someone with a bit of X factor and think we have better options at full back with Quinlan(if fit) and Moss.
Still think we need a running half and big nasty second row, and sooner rather than later.
Either or, but one would do.


Agree with you 100%. Marsh was looking ok before his injury but a long way off been something special.
Up to now I haven't seen anything in him that would make me say... ''wow that kids going to be something special' and I believe I've seen enough good young players in my time to make a decent judgement. however, that's not to say with the right coaching under Sheens and willingness to learn he couldn't be in future.
I know some people say that he is only young and still learning which is fine, he may be young, but I have seen younger players that have gone on to be something special before but you usually are able to see the potential and X factor at a very early stage.
One person that springs to mind in this country is Andy Gregory, I saw him play when he was about 17 or 18 years of age and you just knew then that he was going to be a star of the future, he was cocky, with a streak of focused aggression and great natural ability.
Another thing with Marsh at the moment is, he is as you say coming back from a long injury and it will take some time to get back into the groove and then make progress. We are going to need a little more in the 8s if we are realistically looking to get back into super league.
