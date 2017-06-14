Marsh, not for me. I want the kid to do well but he just doesn't offer enough for the middle 8,s or SL if we get there.

Plus, coming back from a long term injury is never easy and would probably take a while to get back to where he was performance wise, which sorry to say I don't think is good enough.

I'm willing to be proved wrong but just cant see it.

Anonymous in far too many games, and too quiet. Certainly not for the halves.

We need someone with a bit of X factor and think we have better options at full back with Quinlan(if fit) and Moss.

Still think we need a running half and big nasty second row, and sooner rather than later.

Either or, but one would do.