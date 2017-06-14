WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Any further signings?

 
Post a reply

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:43 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5614
Location: east east hull
They've just said on sports talk that there's good news for Rovers fans on tomorrow's news bulletin
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:22 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11384
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
I like Wikipedia.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, fun time frankie, Keiththered, redrobinkeith, rover 2000, roversmad, StanTheMan6 and 109 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,7032,16676,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM