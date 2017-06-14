WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any further signings?

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:20 am
Salty mouse
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 138
I can see a decent amount of cap been spare but I can't see us bringing a flurry of players in.... we haven't had a 'big pack ' for years and jewitt will add some mongrel also Clark will be getting up where he can be before long, personally rather have a running half

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:13 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2596
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Salty mouse wrote:
I can see a decent amount of cap been spare but I can't see us bringing a flurry of players in.... we haven't had a 'big pack ' for years and jewitt will add some mongrel also Clark will be getting up where he can be before long, personally rather have a running half

Me the same thats were we need one and the sooner the better
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:31 am
Paul_HKR
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 107
Player availability and cap space will dictate decision making and maybe the threat of competition from other clubs.

SL & NRL teams will be reviewing their squads in prep for the business end of the season so there might be a flurry of players available. Already, we are seeing the lower tier teams in SL in the market to bolster their squads in readiness for the Mid8s, which makes the Carney & Jewitt signings all the more remarkable IMO.

I think the selection of Addy in the half backs last week is suggestive. Sheens has commented he likes strong personalities within the spine, so this might point towards bringing in another half back. Mortimer's name has been circulating for most of the season, and I even heard Scott Prince's name mentioned at Oldham? Although after the Salford game the coaching staff talked about the impact of a player in the mould of Murdoch-Masila?

One thing for sure, Sheens has pulled a number of left-field signings out of his wizard hat, so it will be interesting to see who the next one will be.

Re: Any further signings?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:05 pm
Paul_HKR
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 107
Jackson Hastings - half back, maybe?
