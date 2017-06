So tim sheens has said in mail today, that by next week Kr will announce the rest of the players who have signed on for next season regardless of league. And we are looking at 1 Aussie player and English players. And he expect 1 more signing before the 8's. So this big war chest is bullocks what Brian Carney has said he was told Kr had to strengthen before 8s. I so wish we do sign more than one player big forwards