Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:09 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: LEYTH
Wyndham Emery
Eze Harper
Toa Kohe-Love
Image Image Image

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:11 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2548
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Peter Brown
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:13 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: LEYTH
Attie van Heerden
Image Image Image

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:01 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11482
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Attie van Heerden

Never heard of him.You drinking Derek?

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:09 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 901
Miles Greenwood
Mathias Pala
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

Michael_Ward wrote: Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:19 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Never heard of him.You drinking Derek?


Only vimto tonight Ian - not the cheeky one btw. :wink:

Adriaan "Attie" Jacobus van Heerden (10 March 1898 – 14 October 1965) was a South African Olympian 400-metre hurdler, rugby union and professional rugby league footballer of the 1920s, playing representative level rugby union (RU) for South Africa (Springboks), at provincial level for Western Province, and Transvaal, and at university level for Stellenbosch University, as a Wing, i.e. number 11 or 14, and playing representative level rugby league (RL) for Other Nationalities, and at club level for Wigan, and Leigh, as a Wing, :thumb:
Image Image Image
