charlie caroli wrote:
Never heard of him.You drinking Derek?
Only vimto tonight Ian - not the cheeky one btw.
Adriaan "Attie" Jacobus van Heerden (10 March 1898 – 14 October 1965) was a South African Olympian 400-metre hurdler, rugby union and professional rugby league footballer of the 1920s, playing representative level rugby union (RU) for South Africa (Springboks), at provincial level for Western Province, and Transvaal, and at university level for Stellenbosch University, as a Wing, i.e. number 11 or 14, and playing representative level rugby league (RL) for Other Nationalities, and at club level for Wigan, and Leigh, as a Wing,
