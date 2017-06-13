WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bryson

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Bryson

 
Post a reply

Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:43 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 900
What other strange first names have played for us?
Heath Cruikshank
McDonald Bailey
Cory Patterson
Reni
Vila
Desmond
Fui Fui

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:52 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11479
Location: blackpool tower circus
Bramwell,his Surname was Booth.Piet Botha .

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:03 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 199
Misili Manu

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:05 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3488
Joe.
Image

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:24 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7367
Desmond? Not that strange no more than Alexander or Joe :lol:

We have a few in the current squad

Lachlan Burr
Harrison Hanson
Elio Pelissier
Villiami Tonga
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:44 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11479
Location: blackpool tower circus
Vila Matautia.

Re: Bryson

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:56 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2633
Location: LEYTH
Macgraff Leuluai
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, ChutneyFanatic, ColD, Dick Jones, eddywalls, frank1, Genehunt, glow, GUBRATS, JackDiggle, lincsrlfan, Markypants, North Stand Leyther, Peter Kay, scrum, shadrack and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,1632,19076,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM