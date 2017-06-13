At a guess about 5'11"
Been in Totak Fitness when Ive been in and hes a little taller than me
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, Belle, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Fozzysalforddevil, Google [Bot], JINJER, King Street Cat, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, musson, mwindass, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, RWB, Sandal Cat, vastman, wakeyrule, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 265 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|