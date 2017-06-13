WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford travel

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:10 pm
Left it too late to sort this one and I understand the club coaches are full, does anybody know of any other coaches running to Salford on Thursday?

Re: Salford travel

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:58 pm
Where from, how many for?

Re: Salford travel

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:18 pm
There's 5 of us mate happy to go from anywhere in/around wakefield

