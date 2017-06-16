glow wrote:
Sunday was always my preferred choice, but although I still dislike Thursdays (except when we beat Wigan) I now prefer Friday night it frees up the weekend for other things, even Saturdays are better than Sunday
Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks
I agree Alan, I am also a traditionalist who always preferred the Sunday's but I have bought into the Friday night experience of late. I would like a warm and pleasant Saturday evening match at the LSV if I am pushed on a more exact preference.