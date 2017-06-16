WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday Fixtures

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:09 am
glow wrote:
Sunday was always my preferred choice, but although I still dislike Thursdays (except when we beat Wigan) I now prefer Friday night it frees up the weekend for other things, even Saturdays are better than Sunday

Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks :wink:


I agree Alan, I am also a traditionalist who always preferred the Sunday's but I have bought into the Friday night experience of late. I would like a warm and pleasant Saturday evening match at the LSV if I am pushed on a more exact preference.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:20 am
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I agree Alan, I am also a traditionalist who always preferred the Sunday's but I have bought into the Friday night experience of late. I would like a warm and pleasant Saturday evening match at the LSV if I am pushed on a more exact preference.


Of course, if you were agreeing with me Harold - as distinct from 'glow', they may not be my preferences! :wink:

P.S. It's great to have you back on here. :thumb:

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:17 pm
Don't give a shiny s***e what day they play as long as they stay in SL

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:27 pm
Montyburns wrote:
Don't give a shiny s***e what day they play as long as they stay in SL


Did you pay your tenner to charity?
Image

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:16 pm
Alan wrote:
Of course, if you were agreeing with me Harold - as distinct from 'glow', they may not be my preferences! :wink:

P.S. It's great to have you back on here. :thumb:


Blast. My bl00dy eyes are becoming as useless as my ears, legs and lungs :-)

Although Alan, it is a given I would agree with you Sir :-)
