Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:42 am
I note with interest we are at the bottom of the league- having conceded fewer penalties than any other side this season. 46 behind Leigh at the top.
Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:39 pm
must be why they have given us child this friday night.... time to put a stop too it :lol:

but thats a good sign, we have in the past given far too many pens away, something stone seems to have knocked out of them :CLAP:
Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:17 pm
It's not surprising really when you have Mr Kendall every other game.

Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:23 pm
chissitt wrote:
It's not surprising really when you have Mr Kendall every other game.

:lol: hes here again mr shakefield!!!!

knew that one was coming..... :SLEEPY:
Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:35 pm
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: hes here again mr shakefield!!!!

knew that one was coming..... :SLEEPY:

Aye yer right again breerly you ought to be a twin you know, you've too many brains for one :lol:

Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:02 pm
chissitt wrote:
Aye yer right again breerly you ought to be a twin you know, you've too many brains for one :lol:



Maybe he's got your share.

Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:47 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Maybe he's got your share.

So you think I've got a brain then, what you doing on here anyway I thought you spat your dummy out and wasn't having anything to do with the club and not going to any more matches, I bet it's because you've started winning again.

Re: Penalties

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:57 pm
chissitt wrote:
So you think I've got a brain then, what you doing on here anyway I thought you spat your dummy out and wasn't having anything to do with the club and not going to any more matches, I bet it's because you've started winning again.


No i said i thought maybe Brearley had yours . And more to the point would be, what are you doing on here.

Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:07 am
You have to feel sorry for wakey fans that despite their recent successes they are still worrying about Huddersfield. They aren't skulking round salfords boards, or hulls, or cas' but up they pop on the hudds board. All those years must have really done them some damage.
Re: Penalties

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:05 am
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
No i said i thought maybe Brearley had yours . And more to the point would be, what are you doing on here.

I wasn't aware that this board was exclusively for shudds fans, I merely pointed out the reason I thought was why your team had less penalties than other teams' in response to the OP's comment, clearly this is frowned upon by you and dealt with by petty sarcasm.

I could ask the same of you regarding being on here after all you did tell everybody and his dog that after the embarrassment of your challenge cup exit you would not be having anything more to do with the club and not going to any more games, yet here you are on here laying down the law and questioning my right to comment on something rugby related, maybe you should have explained your change of heart regarding you still posting, my theory is now that you've started winning a few games, like a lot more on here you have forgiven them.

