Jo Jumbuck wrote: No i said i thought maybe Brearley had yours . And more to the point would be, what are you doing on here.

I wasn't aware that this board was exclusively for shudds fans, I merely pointed out the reason I thought was why your team had less penalties than other teams' in response to the OP's comment, clearly this is frowned upon by you and dealt with by petty sarcasm.I could ask the same of you regarding being on here after all you did tell everybody and his dog that after the embarrassment of your challenge cup exit you would not be having anything more to do with the club and not going to any more games, yet here you are on here laying down the law and questioning my right to comment on something rugby related, maybe you should have explained your change of heart regarding you still posting, my theory is now that you've started winning a few games, like a lot more on here you have forgiven them.