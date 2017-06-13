WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Penalties

Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:42 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7571
I note with interest we are at the bottom of the league- having conceded fewer penalties than any other side this season. 46 behind Leigh at the top.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:39 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12830
Location: Huddersfield
must be why they have given us child this friday night.... time to put a stop too it :lol:

but thats a good sign, we have in the past given far too many pens away, something stone seems to have knocked out of them :CLAP:
Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:17 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6739
Location: Out of the loop
It's not surprising really when you have Mr Kendall every other game.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:23 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12830
Location: Huddersfield
chissitt wrote:
It's not surprising really when you have Mr Kendall every other game.

:lol: hes here again mr shakefield!!!!

knew that one was coming..... :SLEEPY:
Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:35 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6739
Location: Out of the loop
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: hes here again mr shakefield!!!!

knew that one was coming..... :SLEEPY:

Aye yer right again breerly you ought to be a twin you know, you've too many brains for one :lol:

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM