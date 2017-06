King Street Cat wrote: I presume you mean Grix at 6 with Miller being injured? If so, I'd go with that. Max at full back, Grix to 6 and Williams on the bench.

Yes that is what I meant. We look like we did when we dropped Miller...a bit lacking in fluidity and go forward. It's all a bit laboured. One thing I think Grix does well from Full back is attack the line but whether this would transfer to playing 6 I'm not sure. He's good at breaking a tackle though. Whatever, without Miller for the rest of the season (?) we need to look at livening the half back situation up. Without Miller, Finn doesn't play so well but also we had a depleted and beaten pack at Salford, so maybe a few bodies back there might help him