WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 19 for Salford

 
Post a reply

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:01 am
Lockers700 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 93
Prince Buster wrote:
Grix is a strange one, I thought he was going great and then he earned a 'rest'. since then he has come back a worse player.

On the other hand Jowitt stepped in to give him his rest and had a good game and must know be seriously considered to play again and give Grix another rest


I suspect Grix is a confidence player so what do you for the best, pull him from the firing line or give him the chance to play his way back into form. We all know the sort of player he is, but I recall the first game of the season against Hull in driving wind & rain & I was shocked at how good he was at the back. Imagine my dismay at last nights showing, I appreciate he brings a lot to the team but if he's struggling under the high ball then Max deserves a crack who also brings a lot to our attacking structure.

Not singling out Scott for the loss or performance of the team.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:04 am
ry21 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2007 3:43 pm
Posts: 1215
Location: wakey
Not sure if it has been mentioned already, but the one of the biggest issues for me was the passing out of dummy half. There were quite a few times when we had a good attacking line and the pass from dummy half went nearly over head or to ground and allowed Salford to move up and close anything down.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:11 am
Lockers700 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 93
[quote="ry21"]Not sure if it has been mentioned already, but the one of the biggest issues for me was the passing out of dummy half. There were quite a few times when we had a good attacking line and the pass from dummy half went nearly over head or to ground and allowed Salford to move up and close anything down.[/quote

Yeah it's being mentioned a few times mate, if Wood were to be injured we'd really be in the mire! Hadley works his socks off in a number of positions (he was doing the kicking at one point!) but Sio just ain't good enough at this level. He was a good signing at the time as we were awful at times but the team had improved massively since then & he now stands out. The halves needed a step ladder at times, coupled with the speed of the Salford line, who I thought were probably off side at times, they got murdered & couldn't even get a kick out at times.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:13 am
alegend Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 68
Think last night showed up how slow Grix is on hard pitches,Max would have got to them.Do not understand why Max was dropped after is last game

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:24 am
Trinity 61 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 10, 2006 4:57 pm
Posts: 357
Big lads mate wrote:
And how do you come to that conclusion big man, watch the game back and watch his work rate for someone who has only played 15mins all season at SL level. If only all the players had the passion for their club that he has .

Exactly :CLAP:

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:34 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5953
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
alegend wrote:
Think last night showed up how slow Grix is on hard pitches,Max would have got to them.Do not understand why Max was dropped after is last game


It's more to do with confidence. Max takes responsibility for every bomb and expects to take them. Grix is happy to let someone else step forward which then creates indecision.

This was always the worry when the signature was announced.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:42 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8141
Well, having slept on it, heres my take.
First of all, a great following went over, more than a fortnight ago, which was a great effort.
As for the team, we looked beaten before we started.
There was a lack of intensity in the warm up and then the game started.
Salford were faster quicker stronger in ALL departments and dominated from minute 1.
To not take a kick off on the full or, at least attempt to is unforgivable at SL level and we failed 2 or 3 times.
After going 2 scores down, the second looked a bit harsh, we completely lost our heads and panicked and we were desperately lacking some leadership.
Our senior players let the younger lads down and our completion was mickey poor.
I dont care who played or who was missing, if we cant complete 75/80% we wont beat any SL side and in the first half especially, it must have been 35/40% ??

And, although it hurts to get beat, you have to give credit to Salford, who were at the top of their game and looked every bit, a top 3 SL side.

Grix looked a broken man and looked very, very low on confidence and some of the basic passing was awful.

Let's hope that we can get back on the horse quickly but, an in form Hull next week, is going to be one hell of a test.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:46 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2762
Location: WF4
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Give Jowitt a run at Full back and Miller a go at 6. Bring Williams off the bench if required?? Just thinking


I presume you mean Grix at 6 with Miller being injured? If so, I'd go with that. Max at full back, Grix to 6 and Williams on the bench.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:55 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17857
Location: Back in Hull.
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Depends who we have back on the pitch


Wonder if Hadley will play?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, aliw2001, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, djcool, eastardsley, Fordy, got there, Jackie brown, Lawefield44, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, PopTart, Prince Buster, Redscat, RWB, Smew, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Tigerade, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, upthecats, wakeytrin, WF Rhino, Wildmoggy, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 266 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,6692,16576,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM