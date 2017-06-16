Well, having slept on it, heres my take.

First of all, a great following went over, more than a fortnight ago, which was a great effort.

As for the team, we looked beaten before we started.

There was a lack of intensity in the warm up and then the game started.

Salford were faster quicker stronger in ALL departments and dominated from minute 1.

To not take a kick off on the full or, at least attempt to is unforgivable at SL level and we failed 2 or 3 times.

After going 2 scores down, the second looked a bit harsh, we completely lost our heads and panicked and we were desperately lacking some leadership.

Our senior players let the younger lads down and our completion was mickey poor.

I dont care who played or who was missing, if we cant complete 75/80% we wont beat any SL side and in the first half especially, it must have been 35/40% ??



And, although it hurts to get beat, you have to give credit to Salford, who were at the top of their game and looked every bit, a top 3 SL side.



Grix looked a broken man and looked very, very low on confidence and some of the basic passing was awful.



Let's hope that we can get back on the horse quickly but, an in form Hull next week, is going to be one hell of a test.