[quote="ry21"]Not sure if it has been mentioned already, but the one of the biggest issues for me was the passing out of dummy half. There were quite a few times when we had a good attacking line and the pass from dummy half went nearly over head or to ground and allowed Salford to move up and close anything down.[/quote



Yeah it's being mentioned a few times mate, if Wood were to be injured we'd really be in the mire! Hadley works his socks off in a number of positions (he was doing the kicking at one point!) but Sio just ain't good enough at this level. He was a good signing at the time as we were awful at times but the team had improved massively since then & he now stands out. The halves needed a step ladder at times, coupled with the speed of the Salford line, who I thought were probably off side at times, they got murdered & couldn't even get a kick out at times.