Prince Buster wrote:
Grix is a strange one, I thought he was going great and then he earned a 'rest'. since then he has come back a worse player.
On the other hand Jowitt stepped in to give him his rest and had a good game and must know be seriously considered to play again and give Grix another rest
I suspect Grix is a confidence player so what do you for the best, pull him from the firing line or give him the chance to play his way back into form. We all know the sort of player he is, but I recall the first game of the season against Hull in driving wind & rain & I was shocked at how good he was at the back. Imagine my dismay at last nights showing, I appreciate he brings a lot to the team but if he's struggling under the high ball then Max deserves a crack who also brings a lot to our attacking structure.
Not singling out Scott for the loss or performance of the team.