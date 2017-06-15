We're just back, banter on the coach was good considering the poor performance with the key arguments the bombs Grix couldn't deal with ( I counted 4 ) and the continued absence of a spark from dummy half. My view on the game - Salford too quick, too good, in our faces from the off, pinned us in our 20 and after that we just couldn't get going or into the game. When we finally did our last tackle plays were disjointed and I thought maybe all these enforced changes have just knocked us back which of course is to be expected. Credit to everyone though in the second half, the spirit was there if not the execution and hopefully with players coming back soon we can hit some form again and challenge for the top 4.