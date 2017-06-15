WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:19 pm
Willzay
We have three days advantage over Hull who arguably have the toughest opponents, the injury/tired excuse won't wash if there's a repeat performance.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:25 pm
asmadasa wrote:
Outgunned in the middle...the forwards were dire.

I was disappointed with both England and Hirst tonight. With the injuries we had they needed to really step up and were lacking for me. But as I have said...on the overall season, let's get over it and keep pushing for a high table place

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:30 pm
Willzay wrote:
We have three days advantage over Hull who arguably have the toughest opponents, the injury/tired excuse won't wash if there's a repeat performance.

Depends who we have back on the pitch

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:35 pm
It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.

Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:59 pm
leedscat wrote:
Not gonna win games when players like crowther are playing.

And how do you come to that conclusion big man, watch the game back and watch his work rate for someone who has only played 15mins all season at SL level. If only all the players had the passion for their club that he has .

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:00 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.

Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!

Sorry you couldn't experience one of our earlier victories with the passion and skill shown.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:02 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.

Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!

Good man! :thumb:
Think quite a few should read this and reflect.
You're disappointed but loved it, because it's Trin and you don't have the pleasure of seeing them every week.
You don't miss something until it's not there.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:05 pm
We're just back, banter on the coach was good considering the poor performance with the key arguments the bombs Grix couldn't deal with ( I counted 4 ) and the continued absence of a spark from dummy half. My view on the game - Salford too quick, too good, in our faces from the off, pinned us in our 20 and after that we just couldn't get going or into the game. When we finally did our last tackle plays were disjointed and I thought maybe all these enforced changes have just knocked us back which of course is to be expected. Credit to everyone though in the second half, the spirit was there if not the execution and hopefully with players coming back soon we can hit some form again and challenge for the top 4.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:32 pm
asmadasa wrote:
Outgunned in the middle...the forwards were dire.


Did you pay any attention to Matty Ashurst and Dean Hadley both playing the full 80 minutes and still smashing the opposition and driving the ball hard from minutes 1 to 80???

I believe second rowers are still classed as forwards...
