It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.



Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!