Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:19 pm
We have three days advantage over Hull who arguably have the toughest opponents, the injury/tired excuse won't wash if there's a repeat performance.

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:25 pm
Outgunned in the middle...the forwards were dire.

I was disappointed with both England and Hirst tonight. With the injuries we had they needed to really step up and were lacking for me. But as I have said...on the overall season, let's get over it and keep pushing for a high table place

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:30 pm
We have three days advantage over Hull who arguably have the toughest opponents, the injury/tired excuse won't wash if there's a repeat performance.

Depends who we have back on the pitch

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:35 pm
It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.

Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!
