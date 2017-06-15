It's ten years since I last saw Trinity live and in the flesh.... and this is the only game I will see before I go back to Australia.
Sure the result was dissapointing... the injury hit team couldn't do the business against a really talented and organised Salford team. But I treasured every second of tonight... breathed in every moment and will savour the memory for years... good luck for the rest of the season boys, I will be watching, listening and cheering from 13000 miles away!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, ball-in-hand, charlie63wildcat, Clearwing, cocker, dboy, djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, KevW60349, Lawefield44, leedscat, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, Prince Buster, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, Schunter, scott-the-red, Spookdownunder, TheButcher, TRB, Upanunder, upthecats, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, westgaterunner, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 387 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|