Sacred Cow wrote: Sorry but injuries or not the team we had out there tonight is better that what it came up with. Without wanting to single people out Grix in a prime example. Been good for most of the season but in the last two games he has been nothing short of terrible. And tonight eveybody else got the bug whether they are regulars or not. Big stage, chance to make a statement on tv and get the crowds coming back and we come up with that. Major opportunity gone begging.

Well, I'll part agree and part disagree. We can't take the numbers out now without consequences. However, Grix...I like what he gives us with attacking options but the high ball is a weakness. I have posted on this on previous weeks. I speak to a Hudds fan at my work in Beverley regularly and he warned me about this when I was waxing lyrical about his performances. I have also said I didn't feel full back was a priority with Jowitt playing as well as he did last year...but we seem to have binned the lad this season. (He had a chance at Warrington but understandably rusty he bombed a bit.) But Grix is getting increasingly flaky under the bomb and I think oppositions know this weakness, The good kickers are exposing him on purpose. It's an issue that needs looking at