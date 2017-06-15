WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:04 pm
Our swift deterioration when dealing with the high ball is a worry. Probably cost us the game against Leeds last week and the ball was allowed to bounce two or three times tonight.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:06 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Crowther has hardly had a chance to prove himself, either tonight or all season.

Annakin on the other hand...

Having said that a terrible peeformance tonight throughout.

No excuses with injuries or referees.

Players will br hurting now, need to move on, and quickly to the next game.

Have to say I disagree. We have a deeper better squad than previously, but not so much that we can take the influential players out that we had tonight

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:11 pm
Miller's long term absence is my biggest worry. I like Liam Finn but without a live spark half next to him he can't play his game. Williams is ok but he ain't Miller and doesn't compliment Finn in the right way. It just doesn't look like it works well togeeher to me compared to Miller/ Finn. Can we get players in at this stage? I don't know the rules. I would be looking for a lively loan half back if there's anything out there and we have the funds. Or Grix? He has looked shaky under high balls the past few weeks. Give Jowitt a run at Full back and Miller a go at 6. Bring Williams off the bench if required?? Just thinking
