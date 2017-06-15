Miller's long term absence is my biggest worry. I like Liam Finn but without a live spark half next to him he can't play his game. Williams is ok but he ain't Miller and doesn't compliment Finn in the right way. It just doesn't look like it works well togeeher to me compared to Miller/ Finn. Can we get players in at this stage? I don't know the rules. I would be looking for a lively loan half back if there's anything out there and we have the funds. Or Grix? He has looked shaky under high balls the past few weeks. Give Jowitt a run at Full back and Miller a go at 6. Bring Williams off the bench if required?? Just thinking