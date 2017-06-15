WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:11 pm
Gonna be doing it tough tonight...no BJB, Kirmond or Allgood...Adam Walker starts!...we can do it though!
Image

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:04 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
upthecats wrote:
Gonna be doing it tough tonight...no BJB, Kirmond or Allgood...Adam Walker starts!...we can do it though!


Absolutely, however we can win this game with the team that's out there.
If we do it will be a superb against the odds victory right up there with our best wins over the last couple of years

This team isn't selected or is unavailable and shows just how tough it's going to be

1 Jowitt
2 Johnstone
3 Tupou
4
5 BJB
6 Miller
7
8 Fifita
9
10 Allgood
11 Kirmond
12 Batchelor
13 Arona

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:30 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Can tell SKY are enjoying this

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:49 pm
Anyone know why BJB, Kirmo and Allgood not playing.

They were all in 19 man squad

Strange selections unless they have picked up knocks in the week

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:53 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Allgood took a knock to his hand. No idea about the others

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:54 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Going to take one hell of an effort to get back into this game. Salford are looking twice as quick in all departments.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:59 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Hull will be licking their lips. I hope this isn't the start of another car crash finish to the season like last year.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:14 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Even with the first teamers out we shouldn't be losing 30-0

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:16 pm
Not gonna win games when players like crowther are playing.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:20 pm
Certainly not blaming the ref for our performance but, God, Hicks is worse than poor.
