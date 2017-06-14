BOJ042 wrote: Unfortunately I think our injuries we have now picked up is going to make our season end like it did last year- we have around 4-5 first teamers out for long periods and our best players are that we just cant afford that with the depth of our squad and hope to compete for the top 4 - we have done a great job to get to top 8 (presuming Warrington and Catalans don't win every game) I just hope we can stay in touch with the top 4 that when every one is back we could have a crack in the super 8.thursday doesn't look a good enough side to win away I would say.You cant help injuries...



Can't agree with you on that one. On one hand we brag that we have our strongest squad for years and yet when some players from the squad are called on it is inferred they aren't up to it!The squad for Salford is by no means a weak one - it contains some players who should be coming in with a point to prove !