Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:58 am
vastman wrote:
That I'd agree with - worst show of the season, much worse than Cas away.

Agree, cas away there was the 20 minutes before half time when they ran in 4 or 5 try's but apart from that we weren't far off them but Leeds away they were better throughout the whole game.

Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:05 pm
Unfortunately I think our injuries we have now picked up is going to make our season end like it did last year- we have around 4-5 first teamers out for long periods and our best players are that we just cant afford that with the depth of our squad and hope to compete for the top 4 - we have done a great job to get to top 8 (presuming Warrington and Catalans don't win every game) I just hope we can stay in touch with the top 4 that when every one is back we could have a crack in the super 8.thursday doesn't look a good enough side to win away I would say.You cant help injuries...

