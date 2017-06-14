Unfortunately I think our injuries we have now picked up is going to make our season end like it did last year- we have around 4-5 first teamers out for long periods and our best players are that we just cant afford that with the depth of our squad and hope to compete for the top 4 - we have done a great job to get to top 8 (presuming Warrington and Catalans don't win every game) I just hope we can stay in touch with the top 4 that when every one is back we could have a crack in the super 8.thursday doesn't look a good enough side to win away I would say.You cant help injuries...
